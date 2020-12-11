200 hospitals have been at full capacity, and 1/3 of all US hospitals are almost out of ICU space

Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris
Deidre McPhillips, CNN
(CNN) - More Americans who don't even have coronavirus are suffering from soaring Covid-19 hospitalizations.
Newly released data from the US Department of Health and Human Services show at least 200 hospitals were at full capacity last week.
And in one third of all hospitals, more than 90% of all ICU beds were occupied. Coronavirus patients occupied 46% of all staffed ICU beds -- up from 37% in the first week of November.
Hospitalizations in the US reached a record high of 107,248 on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
Doctors say the numbers will keep getting worse, as the predicted post-Thanksgiving surge has led to widespread infections and record-setting hospitalizations and deaths.
"Things are really bad," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Read more >>