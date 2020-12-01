1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament - That's a wrap!

Hope Town United
Great news! The 1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament was a huge success. More than $200,000 was raised and will go towards rebuilding the Hope Town Primary School, constructing the new Abaco Community Care Center, and restoring Elbow Cay residents' homes destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.
1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament Results
The outdoor tiki bar and south lawn at Sailfish Marina Resort provided amazing, open-air spaces in which to enjoy the Captain's Meeting and Dinner, Songwriters in Paradise Concert, and Awards Dinner and Trophy Presentation. A succulent pig roast from Pig Beach Palm Beach BBQ, courtesy of pit master Woolfolk, and a delicious rum tasting from Frigate Rum, served out of a vintage Defender bar, were among the many highlights Friday night.
Thank You to All Our Generous Sponsors
For those unable to join us for the tournament and events, I invite you to watch this video highlighting the progress Hope Town United has made on Elbow Cay thus far, as well as what we still need to accomplish. Please remember that the healing of the Hope Town community continues - and it's never too late to make a difference.
Sincerely,
Seneca Moss Reynolds
Director of Development, Hope Town United
P.S. Save the dates for the Hope Town United Marlin Tournament taking place May 5-8, 2021 at Hope Town Inn & Marina on Elbow Cay. Boat slips are extremely limited, so make sure you get your entry in as soon as registration opens. Stay tuned for details!