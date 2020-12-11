11-year-old girl launches initiative to teach kids how to code

Bahamas Press
A pre-teen Bahamian girl has launched a non-profit initiative to empower other children to “unlock” their power by learning how to code. Chelsea Smith initially began learning coding as a way to be productive at the start of the pandemic. Under the guidance of her older brother, she took on the challenge of learning how to code web applications and games. The process was so inspiring that she began to think of ways to teach other children to code. This led to the creation of KidsCode242: an organization with the sole mission of making coding fun and accessible for kids of all ages.
"When I first started learning how to code, I found it a little boring at times, but I did not let that stop me," says Chelsea. "The more I explored coding, the more I realized that there were fun and interesting ways to learn how to code that made it more engaging for kids. This is important because the less it feels like 'work' the more kids will want to learn and stick with it."