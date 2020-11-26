YouTube suspends US news channel for Covid 'cure'

YouTube, along with Twitter and Facebook, is battling to combat misinformation. Getty images
BBC News
YouTube has suspended the One America News Network (OANN) for sharing misinformation about a Covid-19 "cure".
The channel, which is a favourite of President Trump, is also suspended from making any money on YouTube.
The suspension will last a week, during which time no new videos can be put up. To make money in future, the channel must rectify the issues.
YouTube is attempting to clean up its platform and has also removed QAnon and pizzagate-affiliated accounts.
Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory about a paedophilia ring involving members of the US Democratic Party operating out of a Washington pizza restaurant, while QAnon believers think President Donald Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.
In a statement about OANN, YouTube said. "Since early in this pandemic, we've worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with Covid-19.
"After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our Covid-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content that claims there's a guaranteed cure." Read more >>