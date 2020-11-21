YouTube, Facebook and Twitter align to fight Covid vaccine conspiracies

BBC News
Three of the largest social networks have said they will join forces with fact-checkers, governments and researchers to try to come up with a new way of tackling misinformation.
Vaccine misinformation has been rife on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, with many questioning their efficacy.
At the same time, countries are preparing to roll out coronavirus vaccines in a bid to end the pandemic.
It is unclear how the initiative will improve the fight against fake news.
Fact-checking charity Full Fact will co-ordinate the collaboration.
Taking part in the effort alongside Facebook, Google-owned YouTube and Twitter are the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism; Africa Check; Canada's Privacy Council Office; and five other international fact-checking organisations.