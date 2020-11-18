You Can Get COVID Even If You Do Everything 'Right'

Beth Skwarecki
LifeHacker
Cases are climbing exponentially. If you didn’t already know someone who’s had COVID, you will soon. And as a virus becomes more common, it also becomes more likely to infect people who were following precautions.
That’s partly because our safety measures aren’t perfect, but it’s also because this spring and summer didn’t prepare us, emotionally, for the world we’re living in this fall. So here are a few reminders of how you can get the coronavirus even when you’re doing your best to avoid it. Read more >>