World's Top Surgical Glove Maker Shuts Factories Due To Coronavirus

A worker on the production line of a Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, near Kuala Lumpur, in August 2020 Mohd RASFAN
AFP - Agence France Presse
A Malaysian company that is the world's biggest manufacturer of surgical gloves will close over half of its factories after a surge in coronavirus cases among workers, authorities said Monday.
Top Glove has seen a huge jump in demand since the start of the pandemic as countries scrambled to stock up on protective equipment, pushing up both its profits and share price.
But there has been a cluster of virus outbreaks among Top Glove employees -- many of whom are low-paid migrant workers -- at factories in an industrial area near the capital, Kuala Lumpur.
More than 1,000 cases were recorded Monday, prompting the government to order the plants to close.