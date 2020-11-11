World Diabetes Committee brings awareness to disease

Pictured are Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), Sharon Williams (left) and Registered Nurse Nicole Bain (right), Grand Bahama World Diabetes Committee Chairman.
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Under the theme, ‘Diabetes: Nurses Make the Difference,’ Grand Bahama’s World Diabetic Committee (WDC) has established a month-long calendar of events to bring awareness to the disease that afflicts countless Bahamians and millions of others the world over.
As November is known as National Diabetes Month, the local committee began the month with the World Diabetes Month (WDM) official opening ceremony via a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, November 10.
Registered Nurse Nicole Bain, Grand Bahama World Diabetes Committee Chairman, welcomed all to the opening ceremony.
“As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise across the world, the world of nurses and other health professional support staff is becoming increasingly important in managing the impact of this condition. As nurses, we are the first and sometimes the only health professional that persons interact with, for the first initial assessment to treat the disease. Nurses play a key role in diagnosing diabetes earl, to ensure proper treatment. We also provide psychological support to people with diabetes and with their families.
“As health care providers, along with the government, we must therefore recognize the importance of investing in education and training. With the right expertise, nurses can make a difference for people affected with diabetes.
“On behalf of people living with diabetes and affected by diabetes, the International Diabetes Federation is requesting national governments to recognize and advance the role of nurses in diabetes care,” stated Bain. Read more >>