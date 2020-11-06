Working in an office instead of remotely may double COVID risk: CDC

Bosses should allow and encourage employees to work from home, the agency said. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images
Erin Schumaker
ABC News
Employees in office settings may be more likely to become infected with the novel coronavirus if they regularly commute to work rather than work from home, according to a new report.
Public health investigators who examined possible exposures to COVID-19 among employed adults found that workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were almost twice as likely to report regularly commuting to work, compared with the employees studied who tested negative, according to research published Thursday as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Researchers interviewed roughly 310 people who took a COVID-19 test in July, about half of of whom tested positive, and compared them to a control group of people who tested negative. The majority of both groups, all adults, held full-time, non-essential jobs outside of critical infrastructure and had similar community exposure to COVID-19 independent of work. Read more >>