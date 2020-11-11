Why Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be a nightmare to distribute

Jackie Salo
New York Post
Pfizer’s promising new COVID-19 vaccine could become a logistical nightmare to distribute to Americans — all because of the ultra-cold temperatures in which it must be stored, experts said.
The potential coronavirus shot will need to be kept at an astonishing minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit or below to actually be effective.
“It’s unlikely that the average pharmacy or doctor’s office will be able to manage this vaccine,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Post.
Schaffner said the vaccine brings unique challenges since it's not protein-based like most other inoculations.