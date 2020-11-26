Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
It might be Thanksgiving Day, but this is a year that feels as if there's been little for the investment community to be thankful for. Although the widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has recouped all of its bear market losses and hit new highs, most businesses are still a long ways away from where they were before the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic hit.
The big question that investors should be asking is, "Does the S&P 500 really deserve to be valued at or near an all-time high?" Even with multiple COVID-19 vaccines potentially on the horizon, the answer to this question might well be no.
Perhaps the better question to ask is, "Who's ready for a stock market crash?"
I know what you're probably thinking: "Here comes more doomsday gibberish," or perhaps you're just letting out a subtle eye roll. But make no mistake about it, the catalysts are in place for disappointment over the next couple of months. Read more >>