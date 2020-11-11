When Is the Best Time to Buy Travel?

Janeen Christoff
Travel Pulse
As the pandemic wears on, travelers are tired of simply staying home and, while the world was essentially closed for business, travel companies spent time reinventing the way people travel in order to make getting away safely.
TravelPulse spoke to Laurence Pinckney, CEO of Zenbiz Travel, a full-service travel agency that manages travel arrangements for groups and individuals but also offers media, event management and promotion services.
In this new age of travel, simply going online and purchasing a vacation package is not the best way to purchase travel. Read more >>