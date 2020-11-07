What’s Going on in Sweden

Alexandra Sifferlin
Medium
Sweden, which has taken a much more hands-off approach to curbing Covid-19 than other countries, is reporting a concerning rise in cases. The country has relied on voluntary distancing measures versus a lockdown, and marked a record of 4,062 Covid-19 cases on Friday. As of Thursday, over 141,700 Swedes have been infected with the virus, and there have been over 6,000 deaths.
“The brief respite that we got during the summer is over,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday. “How we act now will determine what kind of Christmas we will be able to celebrate, and who will be able to take part.”
