Wetpixel’s Adam Hanlon appointed Bahamas Dive Ambassador

Mark Evans
Scuba Diver Magazine
Adam Hanlon, veteran British underwater photographer and owner of Wetpixel, has been appointed as a Dive Ambassador for the islands of the Bahamas.
Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, Deputy Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA), made the announcement, which came in light of Hanlon’s outstanding work in diving, film, underwater photography and his affinity for the Bahamas.
“This is a very special appointment for us,” said Thompson, “it signals our dual belief and commitment to sharing, protecting, preserving and promoting our beautiful environment and natural resources, which for us, are our pristine, crystal-clear waters and rich marine life.”
"Astronauts recently captured the waters of the Bahamas from outer space, and declared it to be the prettiest place on Earth. Now, the world will also know of its astonishing underwater beauty, through Mr Hanlon's appointment and works," said Thompson.