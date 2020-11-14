Wells: Govt. to build health capacity during lull in cases

Minister of Health Renward Wells
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells said yesterday that the government is moving to increase its health capacity during the current “lull” in hospitalized COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, there were 23 hospitalized cases – 14 in New Providence and nine in Grand Bahama.
Health officials said the rate of hospitalized cases continue to slow down and decline, with the positivity rate currently standing at 17 percent.
However, as the country loosens lockdown restrictions and reopens for tourism, the prime minister has warned that cases are expected to increase.