Wells attributes “rapid decline” in COVID cases to collective efforts, not testing drop

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells yesterday defended the recent decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, insisting that testing has not decreased in the country.
Eyewitness News reported on Monday that while COVID-19 infections halved in the last two weeks, testing declined by nearly 70 percent over the same period.
In a recorded address, Wells said: “The Ministry of Health is happy to advise the public as to the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases in country which is due to direct government action and the diligent and hard work of our healthcare sector, and the adherence of protocols by the Bahamian people.
“…This reduction is by no means a result of the decrease in the number of tests performed. The national health protocol has not changed.”
Wells noted that there has been a reduction in the average number of cases, from 90 cases per day, down to 45 cases per day over the past week.
As of Sunday, the number of cases in the country stood at 6,759. Read more >>