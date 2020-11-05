WAR: Supporters led by Lincoln Bain gives govt. ultimatum

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 100 supporters led by Lincoln Bain of Bahamian Evolution occupied Rawson Square yesterday morning, demanding the government table in Parliament all leases for mining of natural resources, including aragonite, or there will be “war”.
”Today we came in peace; tomorrow war,” said Bain, flanked by supporters.
Bain continued: “For far too long we have been disadvantaged by people we trust, by people who we trusted.
“All of our former prime ministers, we trusted you. We loved you. We cared for you.
"Now, we want for you to care for us.