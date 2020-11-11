Want to be with others for Thanksgiving? Get ready to quarantine.

Staying home and minimizing risks before the holidays can help ensure safer holiday gatherings. iStockphoto / Getty Images
Erika Edwards
NBC News
As Thanksgiving approaches, Americans are facing the decision of whether to gather with families and friends, and if so, how to do it safely.
But aside from celebrating with only members of your household, it's very difficult to completely avoid any risk of Covid-19 exposure.
One way to reduce risk, however, is for every single guest to quarantine for two weeks before the holiday, experts say.
Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, so public health experts advise that quarantine should begin this Thursday, Nov. 12. Read more >>