Vulnerable Girls: COVID-19 exacerbates their exploitation, says noted psychologist

ZNS Bahamas
Psychologist Dr. Valerie Knowles said coronavirus and its resulting economic fallout exacerbate the crisis of juvenile girls, in conflict with the law, who have been marginalized in almost every area imaginable.
The socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered a silent group – girls in conflict with the law – even more vulnerable to exploitation.
According to psychologist Dr. Valerie Knowles, society cannot afford to forget them, especially “parentified” girls who at the expense of their own childhoods have had to function as caretakers from an early age.
“They feel the adult weight of the economic crisis given the role they play in their families. They become vulnerable to being exploited by unscrupulous persons who would demand or seduce inappropriate gifts in exchange for resources to help make ends meet,” said the 20-year practitioner of child and adolescent psychology.
“Other stressors in the environment can set in motion a series of events that could eventually bring the girl child in conflict with the law. Society must stay on guard.”
The coronavirus and its resulting economic fallout exacerbate the crisis of this category of girls who have always been marginalized in almost every area imaginable.