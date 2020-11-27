Virus Expert Says COVID Will 'Not Go Away' and Could Be Around for 'Rest of Our Lives'

Urgent Care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up COVID-19 testing for students and faculty at University Prep Value High School on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. A top virus expert has warned COVID-19 will "not go away." Kevin Winter/Getty
Jason Murdock
Newsweek
A renowned Columbia University virus expert has warned COVID-19 is not going to go away and that life may never return to normal.
Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health, told Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview published today that the public is likely to "live the rest of our lives with this virus."
He noted future generations will have to be vaccinated and those who have received the treatment will still need additional booster doses. "It is going to be a recurring problem. I don't think life will ever be completely normal again," Dr. Lipkin added.