Thursday, November 19, 2020

U.S. Military Sees Record Increase In Covid-19 Cases, Bases Move To Tighten Restrictions

 
A member of the Army National Guard directs a car as it enters a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Brooklyn, New York. AFP via Getty Images

Siladitya Ray
Forbes

The U.S. military recorded its highest-ever number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 1,314 individuals testing positive, CNN reported, citing Department of Defense data.

The DOD’s Covid-19 tracker, which was last updated on Wednesday morning, shows that 69,390 military personnel have been infected by the virus, of whom 44,390 have recovered.

The U.S. Army has been the worst-hit branch of the military with 25,281 cases recorded so far.

According to CNN, the U.S. military is seeing a positivity rate of 6.8%, which is lower than the overall positivity rate of the U.S. — currently at 10% — which the military says is due to its ability to impose restrictions more easily than civilian authorities.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,