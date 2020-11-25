US Donates Additional $20K to COVID Fight in The Bahamas

Commander Sonia Miller of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (left) greets U.S. Embassy Senior Defense Official, Commander Kevn Self (right), upon receiving $20,000 in equipment to aid in the fight against COVID-19 in The Bahamas| November 20, 2020 | Nassau, The Bahamas
U.S. Embassy Bahamas
On Friday, November 20, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau delivered $20,000 in additional equipment to help the fight against COVID-19 in The Bahamas. U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) donated six custom-made internal partitions for mobile shelters being used to screen COVID-19 patients, allowing them to better isolate patients and prevent the spread of the virus.
U.S. Embassy Senior Defense Official, Commander Kevin Self, delivered the donation to Commander Sonia Miller of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Captain Stephen Russell, Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at the South Beach Clinic on New Providence.
In September of 2020, the U.S. Embassy donated ten mobile shelters to NEMA to aid in disaster relief, and the Ministry of Health (MoH) expressed interest in using some of the shelters in the fight against COVID-19. Within weeks, the MoH had begun using two of the shelters at the South Beach Clinic to screen patients and conduct testing. However, Minister of Health Renward Wells asked whether it would be possible to create partitions inside the shelters that could help more effectively isolate patients and prevent infection.