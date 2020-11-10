U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million

A health worker takes a patient's temperature before sending them to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site in St. John's Well Child and Family Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Rebecca Falconer
Axios
The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first passed the threshold, per the COVID Tracking Project.
The big picture: COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 10,000 since Oct. 30, and the seven-day average of deaths from the virus reported by states has increased 36% in the past three weeks, the COVID Tracking Project notes. Read more >>