US coronavirus cases soar to new daily high of more than 185,000

Dakin Andone, Christina Maxouris,
Theresa Waldrop, CNN
(CNN) - Coronavirus cases in the United States reached another daily high Thursday with 185,759 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The previous record of 177,224 was set Friday.
More than 252,000 people have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ensemble forecast now projects the country's Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by December 12 -- just weeks after the US surpassed the 250,000 mark on Wednesday.
The CDC's ensemble forecast, which offers projections for the next few weeks, previously projected up to 282,000 deaths by December 5.
"The number of deaths that we're going to see in three weeks' time or four weeks' time reflects the actions that we all take right now," said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and the former Baltimore health commissioner. She urged Americans to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday -- or plan to have one in July.