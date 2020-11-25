U.S. advising citizens to reconsider Bahamas

Freeport News
On Monday (November 23) United States officials issued a ‘Level 3’ travel advisory for its citizens wanting to visit The Bahamas.
The ‘Level 3’ advises travelers to reconsider travel to The Bahamas due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. It also advised its citizens to exercise caution in some areas of The Bahamas due to crime.
Officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas acknowledged the advisory, noting that they understand the need for all countries, including the USA, to put in place health and safety measures in the best interest of its nationals.
In a statement the Bahamians officials added that, at the same time, The Bahamas has also put in place travel parameters for the protection of Bahamians, residents and tourists in the country, namely, by requiring all persons traveling to The Bahamas to have a COVID-19 Travel Visa and a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test to enter The Bahamas.