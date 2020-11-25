United States drops level 4 ‘do not travel’ advisory for The Bahamas

Trevor Kucheran
The U.S. State Department has dropped its level 4 ‘do not travel' for the Bahamas to a level 3 ‘reconsider travel'.
The level 4 was originally issued for the Bahamas on August 6th but as of November 23, that warning has been dropped and states ‘reconsider travel to The Bahamas due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions'.
Although the U.S. government has dropped the overall risk level, the CDC states that The Bahamas is still at a level 4 stating that COVID-19 levels are ‘very high' and ‘Travelers should avoid all travel to the Bahamas.'
The U.S government is also warning travelers to The Bahamas may ‘experience travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within The Bahamas due to COVID-19.' Read more >>