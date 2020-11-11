Union Boss Knew Of ‘Lords Of Doom’

Former Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Paul Maynard. (File photo)
TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
FORMER union president at Bahamas Power and Light Paul Maynard has told The Tribune he was aware of the “dope smoking” actions of “Lords of Doom” and had warned them the union would not stand by them if the company took action against them.
The Tribune reported yesterday how former BPL foreman, Terrance Penn, was fired for permitting workers he supervised to “pay him for favours” and “allowing staff to do as they pleased” in return. He took legal action against BPL, however, on November 3 a Supreme Court ruling by Justice Ian Winder dismissed his case. The group of workers referred to themselves as “Lords of Doom”.
During the hearing Mr. Penn’s legal team brought on several witnesses from BPL to plead his case. That soon backfired when the witnesses, members of the “Lords of Doom” all concurred that the acts of “boozing and dope smoking” in fact took place and were covered up by Mr. Penn in return for payment.
"The union is not a get-out-of-jail-free card," said Paul Maynard, former president, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union.