U.N. sets summit in December to push action on COVID-19 pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, will speak on the second day of a two-day COVID-19 summit to be held by the United Nations next month. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone)
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS —
The United Nations voted Thursday to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic in early December to press for action on the global spread of the coronavirus and its “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies, jobs, global trade and travel.
The General Assembly voted 150-0 — with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining — on a resolution authorizing the meeting on Dec. 3-4 and spelling out the necessary arrangements. It will include prerecorded speeches by world leaders and a discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session "a historic moment and a test for multilateralism" that "will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time."