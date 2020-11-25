Turnquest resigns, PM accepts

Royston Jones Jr.
M to serve as interim Minister of Finance
Third Cabinet minister to resign this year
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest Peter Turnquest.
In a statement, the prime minister thanked Turnquest for his service to The Bahamas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will serve as interim minister of finance and will make a substantive appointment in due course,” Minnis said.
The statement came just minutes after Turnquest issued a statement, indicating he had offered his resignation.
An untested writ of summons filed on November 16 alleges Turnquest’s involvement in a $30 million “bogus loan” scheme, an allegation he has denied.
In his statement, Turnquest said he served with “total fidelity and adherence to the tenants of our democracy, and the Westminster conventions by which we are guided”.
“As a consequence of all the unfounded and untrue claims that that have been circulating in the mainstream press as well as in social media, to protect my family, and in the best interest of my constituency and my party, I have offered my resignation as deputy prime minister and minister of finance to the prime minister with immediate effect,” Turnquest said.
“I will continue to serve out the term of my election as the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama for whose prayers and support, I continue to be most humble and grateful.” Read more >>