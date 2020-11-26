Turnquest Goes Quietly – For Now: 'I Will Have More To Say About The Allegations Made Against Me And The Actors That Have Perpetuated It'

Peter Turnquest speaking on Wednesday. Photo: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune staff
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis accepted Peter Turnquest’s resignation as deputy prime minister and minister of finance yesterday evening, ending nearly a week of political intrigue after the East Grand Bahama MP was named in a Supreme Court lawsuit relating to an alleged $27m fraud.
Dr. Minnis said in a brief statement that he will serve as interim finance minister before a substantive appointment is made to that post. Mr. Turnquest said he will continue to serve out his term as MP.
Mr. Turnquest’s resignation came as a surprise even to his Cabinet colleagues, with one minister telling The Tribune last night that he was “devastated and shocked” by the outcome. The Tribune understands that Mr. Turnquest’s Cabinet colleagues largely wanted him to remain the steward of the country’s fiscal affairs as the nation battles the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
Mr. Turnquest and Dr. Minnis sat side by side for what will likely be the last time in the House of Assembly earlier yesterday. As parliamentarians debated a bill to amend the Penal Code, questions about Mr. Turnquest’s future hovered over proceedings and were much discussed on the sidelines of the House. His departure from Cabinet comes several months after Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands resigned as health minister under controversial circumstances.
He is the third Cabinet minister to resign from the Minnis administration, after Brent Symonette quit his post as minister of immigration and trade last year.