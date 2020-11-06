Trump stages corrosive attempt to undermine votes as his path to 270 evaporates

Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, CNN
(CNN) - President Donald Trump staged a corrosive and potentially dangerous attempt at undermining the US election on Thursday, baselessly claiming the presidency was being stolen from underneath him as vote counts showed his path to victory disappearing.
Standing at the White House podium, the President repeated false claims that a count of legally cast ballots would show him winning against former Vice President Joe Biden. He complained that in certain states where he had been leading on election night, tallies have been "whittled down" or have shown his rival leading.
Using the briefing room to espouse baseless claims he is being deprived a second term by fraud, Trump thrust into question the democratic notion of a peaceful transition of power should Biden win. Instead he suggested he would fight in the courts until the election is decided in his favor.
"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election, they're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen," Trump said in a dour monotone, providing no evidence and departing the room without answering for his false claims. Read more >>