Travel Alert: Coronavirus Spreading Like Wildfire, Per Harvard-Brown Covid-19 Tracker

Seven months into the pandemic, Covid-19 is spreading faster than ever before. Harvard Global Health Institute/Brown School of Public Health
Suzanne Rowan Kelleher
Forbes
More than half of the country is now “at a tipping point” for Covid-19, according to the risk-assessment map run by the Harvard Global Health Institute and Brown School of Public Health. The tracking tool gives each county a rating of green, yellow, orange or red, based upon the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average.
Each red county on the map is at high risk, having recorded 25 or more new positive Covid-19 cases every day per 100,000 people. That level of spread is difficult to control without a circuit-breaking intervention such as a stay-at-home order, according to the Harvard and Brown researchers.
With Covid-19 now spreading in the U.S. faster than at any time during the pandemic, it has become far more challenging to plan a safe getaway this fall.
The current Covid-19 increase is often described as a surge or wave, but “the metaphor of metaphor of a wildfire is probably better,” William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told NBC News last week. “It's indisputable that the U.S. is now seeing a pretty widespread transmission across the board.” Read more >>