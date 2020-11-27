Transforming Spaces 2020 Virtual Art Tour is successful

Bahamas National
The Transforming Spaces Committee’s first ever Virtual Art Tour Premiere which took place November 14 & 15 was a huge success as ticketed patrons were able to experience the artwork of the seven art spaces: Central Bank of The Bahamas’ Balcony House, D’Aguilar Art Foundation, Doongalik Studios, Project I.C.E., National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, New Providence Art & Antiques, University of The Bahamas - via Zoom over the weekend from the comfort of their homes.
Originally scheduled for the end of March, the popular annual Art Tour had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Realizing that physical visits to the gallery spaces via the regular bus transportation format would not be possible this year due to the ongoing health and safety protocols, the Committee converted the event into a virtual format via Zoom. Patrons logged online from New Providence, several Family Islands, and from U.S. cities over the launch weekend to watch the video presentations that were expertly prepared by the spaces. Read more >>