Toronto, Peel move into COVID-19 28 day lockdown Monday as Ontario tries to stop 'worst-case scenario'

Confirmed cases since late January have now climbed to more than 100,000.
Health Minister Christine Elliott explains what will be open and what will be closed.
CBC News
Toronto and Peel Region are moving into "lockdown" effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday as Ontario tries to curb a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford announced Friday.
The shutdown will last a minimum of 28 days, equal to two incubation periods for the coronavirus, and the province says it will fine people $750 for violating public-health rules.
"Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario," Ford told reporters.
Meanwhile, Durham and Waterloo regions are moving into the red "control" zones while Huron-Perth, Simcoe-Muskoka, southwestern Ontario and Windsor are moving to the orange "restrict" zone. Read more >>