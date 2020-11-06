Top Precautions Travelers Take While Flying During COVID-19

Lacey Pfalz
Travel Pulse
The demand for airline passengers may be low, but that doesn't mean people aren't flying.
Those who are though know they need to take extra measures to ensure safety.
Eachnight, an online resource for sleep, nutrition and fitness, surveyed 1,000 people who traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic to find out how they traveled, what COVID-19 precautions they took and what helped them feel safer and sleep better throughout their travels.
This year, a startling 75.4% of people traveled by car, leaving just 14.8% that traveled by plane. The study found that flyers took some of the best precautions, though. Read more >>