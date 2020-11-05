'Too Early To Say' If Tropical Storm Eta Will Impact The Bahamas

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
WEATHER officials say it’s too early to say whether Tropical Storm Eta, which was downgraded from a Category Four hurricane, could impact The Bahamas after it moves away from Central America and treks towards South Florida over the weekend.
However, officials say they are keeping a close eye on the system and will update the public accordingly as more concise information becomes available.
This comes after the US National Hurricane Centre on Tuesday included the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida in Tropical Storm Eta’s forecast cone.
Speaking to The Tribune on Wednesday, Chief Meteorological Officer at Bahamas Department of Meteorology Arnold King said officials are actively monitoring the situation.
"We are keeping a close eye on it but the Hurricane Centre is saying that it may become a tropical storm as it goes back into the Caribbean Sea and they expect that it will go across northern Cuba and possibly impact the northwest Bahamas," he told this newspaper.