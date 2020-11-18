Tokyo sees record number of new cases amid nationwide spike

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk underpass in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Mari Yamaguchi
AP News
TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in Japan’s capital reported nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in Tokyo since the pandemic began, amid a nationwide spike in infections and as the country discusses with Olympic officials how to safely host next summer’s games.
The Tokyo metropolitan government said there were 493 new cases, surpassing the city’s previous high of 472 recorded on Aug. 1 during the peak of Japan’s earlier wave of infections.
The new cases came as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach ended a visit to Japan to discuss how to safely host the games, which were postponed a year until next July due to the pandemic.