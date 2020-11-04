This Simple Habit Could Slow the Spread of COVID-19, Study Suggests

Ashley Lall
Woman's World
We’re all doing our best to protect ourselves — and one another — amid the coronarvirus (COVID-19) pandemic right now. While adhering to social distancing guidelines, washing our hands, and wearing a mask are all great ways to do so, new research reveals that there’s another super simple habit we can adopt to help slow the spread: using mouthwash.
In a new study conducted by Penn State College of Medicine, researchers set out to determine whether oral mouthwashes and antiseptics could inactivate coronaviruses like SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.