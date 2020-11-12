This Nasal Spray Will Help Prevent And Keep COVID-19 At Bay For 24 Hours

Sushri Sahu
Mashable
Regardless of what celebrities and Instagram influencers are saying in their stories while vacationing, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. Yes, Coronavirus is at large while the world waits for its many contenders to come out with a vaccine that is fully efficient and not almost. But while most of the efforts to combat and curb the spread of the virus has been invested in the above-mentioned race, the scientists at Columbia University, Cornell University, as well as other medical experts have managed to develop a nasal spray that could deactivate virus before it can infect cells.
According to Forbes, it could be a ‘The Breakthrough We Need To End Covid-19’ where researchers have created a spray that attacks the virus directly. How? By using lipopeptide, a lipid, and peptide combination/concoction that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 from getting absorbed into the cell’s membrane. Not just that, it also attacks and blocks the key protein, from taking a particular shape, reports Extreme Tech. Read more >>