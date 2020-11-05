This might be the worst coronavirus development of the pandemic so far

People walking through the streets in face masks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Image source: vladimirhodac/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
Danish authorities announced plans to slaughter some 17 million minks after discovering a new coronavirus virus mutation that might endanger existing vaccine work.
The government announced that 12 people got the new coronavirus strain from the mink population. The patients had an “impaired reaction to antibodies,” indicating that existing vaccines might not work.
“This is extremely serious, and a threat to the entire world,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said about the novel coronavirus strain. Read more >>