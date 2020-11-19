'This is just the beginning': ER doc, 28, sick with COVID-19 pleads with public

"It does not just affect the old and frail; it affects all of us and we are all at risk for getting sick. Please wear your mask."
Meghan Holohan
Nearly two weeks ago, Dr. Dave Burkard woke with fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath. The 28-year-old emergency medicine resident knew exactly what it was: COVID-19. After months of living and working through the pandemic, he had somehow caught it. Yet, he was surprised by how sick he became even though he was healthy and active.
“I tried to get up and make a sandwich at my counter and I was just so winded,” Burkard, who works at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told TODAY. “I'm used to like running five or six miles a day and playing volleyball afterwards and then going to work. And now it's like, ‘Well, maybe I'll be able to do a walk around the block today.’"
After he ended up hospitalized for treatment, he posted a message on Facebook about the seriousness of the coronavirus that was shared more than 6,000 times.
"Think about the families who want to be with their loved ones while they're sick but can't. Think about how silly it sounds to complain about a mask when there are people literally gasping for air," he shared. "It is up to all of us to stop the spread of COVID. It does not just affect the old and frail; it affects all of us and we are all at risk for getting sick. Please wear your mask. Do your part to help us stop the spread."