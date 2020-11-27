This is how we prevent future pandemics, say 22 leading scientists

There are 1.7 million ‘undiscovered’ viruses in mammals and birds, 827,000 of which could infect humans. Image: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister
Human activity is to blame for COVID-19, say 22 international experts.
But we can prevent future pandemics by better protecting Earth’s natural resources.
But it’s not too late to change course and rebuild our defences.
Experts say switching our efforts to prevention would reduce the threat. Read more >>