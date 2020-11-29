This archbishop has become the first African American cardinal in Catholic history

Daniel Burke,Delia Gallagher
CNN News
Rome (CNN) - For the past week, Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, was holed up in a Vatican guesthouse, receiving meals at his door.
On Saturday, Gregory stepped out of his quarters and into history, becoming the Catholic Church's first African American cardinal during an installation ceremony in Rome.
Gregory was one of 13 men -- and the only American -- elevated to the College of Cardinals during Saturday's ceremony. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, two of the bishops were not in Rome for the ceremony, another first in church history, according to Vatican News.
In keeping with the Pope's concerns for Catholics who have been historically marginalized, the other new cardinals include men from Rwanda, Brunei, Chile and the Philippines.
Gregory, 72, already the highest-ranking African-American Catholic in US history, told CNN this week that he has been praying, writing homilies and letters to well-wishers, and reflecting on his new role.