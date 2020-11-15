These Caribbean hotel villas let you social distance in a luxurious island setting

Melanie Reffes
USA Today
The beach is just the beginning at a dazzling array of you-deserve-it villas in the Caribbean.
With social distancing and other safety protocols the new vacation norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, a holiday getaway in a private villa could just fit the bill. So why not toss the budget to the breeze and live the dream in your very own secluded retreat under the tropical sun over the holidays?
These Caribbean locales don't currently require visitors to quarantine upon arrival unless otherwise noted, but be sure to check travel requirements before planning a trip amid the pandemic as they may have changed. Read more >>