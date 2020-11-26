The Weeknd calls Grammy Awards 'corrupt' after nominations snub

Mark Savage
BBC News
The Weeknd has accused the Grammys of being corrupt, after failing to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards.
The Canadian star had been expected to perform strongly, thanks to his number one album After Hours and the hit single Blinding Lights.
"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote on Twitter. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."
The Grammys said they "empathised" with his disappointment but that some "deserving" acts missed out every year.
After Hours is the biggest-selling album of the year so far in the US, while Blinding Lights is the longest-running top 10 hit in US chart history. Read more >>