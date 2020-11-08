The Truth About Snoop Dog's Relationship With Martha Stewart

Dylan Parker
Martha Stewart has numerous things she wants us to forget about her past. But the truth is, so does Snoop Dogg. Still, both have managed to have absolutely epic careers. And it just so happens that these careers have crossed over on numerous occasions, including being professional celebrity roasters and their cooking show.
With Martha Stewart's career being based on cooking and lifestyle, and Snoop Dogg's career based on rap, weed, and troublemaking, the two seem like an odd pairing. But the truth is, they are the best of friends in real life. Just recently, Snoop enlisted Martha to promote '19 Crimes' wine, which is totally ironic given the fact that they both have criminal records. Perhaps, this is one of the things the two bond over?
