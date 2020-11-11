The surprising link between melatonin and coronavirus

Joseph Lamour, MIC
Ah, sleep. That restorative eight hours that you may or may not be getting every night actively combats stress while keeping you healthy, alert, and strengthening your immune system.
This is why there are so many gummies, salves, potions and other aids out there containing melatonin. It’s a hormone that humans naturally produce that regulates sleep.
Pretty much all of us don’t get enough rest, which is why melatonin is also made artificially and sold over-the-counter as a natural sleep aid.
It turns out that the supplement actually might have an unexpected perk: A new study from the Cleveland Clinic asserts that melatonin could help fight coronavirus.