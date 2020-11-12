The only way tech pros reboot their routers

Angelica Leicht
When your modem or router screech to a halt, it can lead to webpages that won’t load, streaming videos that keep buffering, and blood pressure to shoot through the roof.
The common solution in these scenarios is to restart the router or modem to get back on track. And, in many cases, it’s common to rip the plugs out of the back and hope that when it’s plugged back in, things will work like they’re supposed to.
Ripping cords out of the back of the modem or router isn’t the right way to go about it. There are better ways to reboot your devices properly. We’ll teach you the pros’ techniques when dealing with slow router frustrations. Read more >>