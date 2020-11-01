The Islands Of The Bahamas Announces Updated Travel And Entry Protocols

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas today announced streamlined entry protocols that will enable visitors to better and more seamlessly enjoy The Bahamas vacation experience.
Effective 1 November 2020, The Bahamas will require all travelers to:
- Obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test five (5) days prior to arrival.
- Apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa at travel.gov.bs
- For the duration of the visit, complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes.
- Take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on Day 5 of the visit (unless departing on day 5).
- Always wear a mask and always social distance in public places.
In addition, beginning 14 November 2020, all visitors will be required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa. The insurance will cover travellers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.
Specifics of the new protocols are as follows: