The Carnival Corporation completed routine embarkation of their ships in Bahamas

The Carnival Corporation completed routine embarkation of some 160 crew members onto 13 of their ships offshore Nassau Harbour.
WIC News
Nassau, Bahamas: The Carnival Corporation completed routine embarkation of some 160 crew members onto 13 of their ships offshore Nassau Harbour.
As per the Ministry of Transport, every aspect of this operation was carefully planned to assure safety and health safety.
The operation was examined and approved in accordance with the Cruise Ship Protocols in effect following the Emergency Order, in accordance with all other related health and safety protocols, and by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, the Port Department and by the Bahamas Maritime Authority. Read more >>